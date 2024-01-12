Digital Dhamaka: How Budget 2024 can empower MSMEs through technology adoption and access to e-commerce platforms
The Union Budget 2024-2025 is expected to have a significant impact on the MSME sector, which contributes to about 30% of India's GDP and 48% of exports.
Budget 2024: Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are hailed as the growth engines of the Indian ecosystem. The Union Budget 2024-2025 is expected to have a significant impact on the MSME sector, which is considered the backbone of India’s economy as it contributes to about 30% of our GDP, 48% of exports, and employs over 11 crore people.