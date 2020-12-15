Disinvestment to gain momentum now: Nirmala Sitharaman

After a slow start due to the covid-19 pandemic, the pace of disinvestment will now gain momentum, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

“In the last two months, disinvestment related activities picked up. Pace of disinvestment will now gain a lot of momentum. Those that have got cabinet approval will be taken up in all earnestness," Sitharaman said.

The government had earlier this year set a disinvestment target of ₹2.1 trillion for the current fiscal. So far, the government has garnered ₹6,734 crore through minority stake sales and the initial public offering of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. However, it is yet to carry out any strategic disinvestments so far this fiscal year. Last month, the finance ministry had invited bids for hiring a consultant for one year to assist with the disinvestment programme.

Speaking at the ASSOCHAM foundation week, Sitharaman said that the government will carry on with the momentum of public spending on infrastructure as that would result in sustainable economic revival.

“We shall definitely sustain the momentum of public spending on infrastructure that will one-way multipliers will work and economy’s revival will be sustainable. I shall do everything that it takes to make sure that budget will have these inputs coming from you influencing it," she said.

Sitharaman is scheduled to present her third budget on 1 February. In a customary pre-budget meeting with the finance minister on Monday, top industrialists called for a fresh round of fiscal stimulus to support economic growth. They also urged the government to boost private investment, create jobs, while prioritizing expenditure on healthcare and infrastructure.

Sitharaman further said that the government has been borrowing more from to ensure that expenditure remained unaffected.

“In the BE (budgeted estimate) borrowing was ₹7 trillion, which has gone up to ₹12 trillion. As of November 20, ₹9.05 trillion has been borrowed from the market, so that expenditure does not suffer. That is 68% more than last year. Recognizing that this is an unusual year, our borrowing has been kept at levels at which we can put the money back in projects, capital expenditure so that the money goes back to the ground," the minister said, adding she have been regularly meeting secretaries of other departments and central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) to ensure that spending continues.

Besides, National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF) has been talking to sovereign fund from abroad as they have shown interest in investing in infrastructure projects in the country.

