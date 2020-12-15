Disinvestment to gain momentum now: Nirmala Sitharaman

“In the BE (budgeted estimate) borrowing was ₹7 trillion, which has gone up to ₹12 trillion. As of November 20, ₹9.05 trillion has been borrowed from the market, so that expenditure does not suffer. That is 68% more than last year. Recognizing that this is an unusual year, our borrowing has been kept at levels at which we can put the money back in projects, capital expenditure so that the money goes back to the ground," the minister said, adding she have been regularly meeting secretaries of other departments and central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) to ensure that spending continues.