Drugmakers seek duty cuts in budget

“We have received multiple suggestions for union budget for pharma sector. First, include the pharmaceutical sector in the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme. RoDTEP is not an incentive but a reversal of duty to stay competitive in the business. The scheme is aimed at refunding exporters, the duties, taxes, and levies paid by them at the Central, state and local levels. Sustainable growth of pharma exports is difficult in the absence of RoDTEP making it uncompetitive in the global market. In view of this pharma industries must be covered in RoDTEP Scheme," said the official aware of the matter.