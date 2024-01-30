Economic setting allows quick fiscal consolidation
The interim budget comes in a backdrop where the growth momentum is becoming more entrenched, macroeconomic stability is strengthening and confidence among businesses and consumers is improving. Encouragingly, investments driven by public capex remains a key growth driver. In fact, the rate of real fixed investment is at its historic high in 2023-24, show NSO’s GDP estimates. Inflation, especially core, has eased over the year, helping the monetary policy to remain on hold and withdraw the pandemic era stimulus. That, combined with healthy bank balance sheets, has facilitated growth momentum, as rates have increased without significantly curbing the flow and demand of credit. Global economic headwinds are losing some steam. Major global central banks are now expected to cut rates over CY2024. After a year of resilient global growth, soft landing is emerging as the consensus on the US economy, though most forecasts indicate a prolonged period of low global growth ahead.