Equalisation levy: Need for clarity

A related issue is the ‘consideration’ on which the EQL is to be levied. In case of e-commerce operators who facilitate online sale of goods/provision of services, the question arises whether EQL is applicable on the entire consideration received, or only on the facilitation fee earned by the e-commerce operator. Moreover, there is no clarity on whether indirect taxes are to be included or excluded for EQL, how does one deal with the reversal of income or bad debts, or whether the EQL is triggered at the time of raising invoice, provision of services/ transfer of goods, receipt of consideration, etc.