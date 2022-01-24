Expectation of EV makers from Union Budget 2022-23

Rajeev Chaba – President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, " We are aligned to play our part in seeing that the direction meets reality sooner rather than later. ZS EV’s success in the market marked the beginning of a truly collaborative ecosystem-building approach to electric vehicles in India. In our endeavor to broaden access to wider customer segments, we will bring to the country the second EV. Based on the global platform, the new EV will be developed & expected to be priced between Rs. 10 lakhs to Rs. 15 lakhs addressing the mass segment. The car will be customised to meet Indian regulations, longer range, suit the terrains and climatic conditions. Further, to meet the Government’s guidelines for the production linked (PLI) scheme, we will undertake maximum possible localisation, which would include battery assembly and other parts. With all these initiatives in place, we expect EVs to contribute over 20% to our overall sales in the next 2 years."