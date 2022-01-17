FADA wants 18% GST on two-wheelers, 5% on used vehicles in Union Budget

To bring the Industry and Auto Retail Trade back on growth path, FADA requests the Ministry to regulate and reduce GST rates on two wheelers to 18%. It is noteworthy that the 2W is used not as a luxury but as a necessity to travel distances by lower class and rural segment for their daily working needs. Hence the rationale of 28% GST + 2% cess which is for luxury/sin products does not hold good for the two-wheeler category.

