Financial sector wants tax changes; agri body seeks schemes’ review

Non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) have sought more flexibility in the treatment of small loans as compared to corporate loans under NPA recognition norms. According to the 12 November circular from RBI, all loans, irrespective of size, require daily stamping as non-performing, and it also prevents all loans that are classified as NPA from being upgraded unless the overdue amount is repaid in full. According to Raman Aggarwal, director of the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), small borrowers are getting the NPA tag strictly at the end of the 90th day of delay, and the tag remains till he repays the entire overdue amount. “ Upgradation of these loans from NPA to the standard category may be allowed to continue through a partial repayment of arrears," he said.