Fiscal prudence is a priority for the interim budget
The interim budget for next fiscal will be framed against the backdrop of a resilient Indian economy amid elevated global risks, and the final budget after the battle of the hustings, most likely in July 2024.
The interim budget for next fiscal will be framed against the backdrop of a resilient Indian economy amid elevated global risks, and the final budget after the battle of the hustings, most likely in July 2024.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message