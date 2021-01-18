Fixing software bugs in India’s economy

Fair decisions: Policy decisions need to be even-handed, both in fact and perception. If they are not even-handed in fact, they will damage the economy by giving some firms (especially the large) advantage over others. And if the public perceives they are unfair, that they are based on connections rather than merit, the stigma against private enterprise will grow, eroding support for market-oriented reforms. The current government has made extensive efforts to create a level playing field, including a reliance on auctions and use of technology to automate public procurement and tax filing. But certain decisions—in retail, telecom, airports—have been perceived as demonstrating favouritism, reinforced by the reduction in Parliamentary discussion of policy initiatives. Stigmatized capitalism remains a serious problem.