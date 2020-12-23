Subscribe
Home >Budget 2019 >Budget Expectations >FM Sitharaman concludes pre-Budget meetings with key stakeholders
A file photo of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Sitharaman concludes pre-Budget meetings with key stakeholders

1 min read . 06:13 PM IST ANI

FM Sitharaman chaired the pre-Budget consultation meetings held in virtual mode from Dec 14 to 23 in which more than 170 invitees representing nine stakeholder groups participated in 15 meetings

NEW DELHI : Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the pre-Budget consultation meetings held in virtual mode from December 14 to 23 in which more than 170 invitees representing nine stakeholder groups participated in 15 meetings.

The stakeholder groups include financial and capital markets; health, education and rural development; water and sanitation; trade union and labour organisation; industry, services, and trade; infrastructure, energy, and climate change sector; agriculture and agro-processing industry; industrialists and economists.

The participants lauded the government's efforts to flatten the Covid-19 curve and a strong recovery in economic growth in the second quarter of 2020-21.

India is among very few countries whose economic activity has risen with declining pandemic induced fatalities, they said.

Sitharaman thanked the participants for sharing their suggestions and assured that all suggestions will be carefully considered while preparing the Budget 2021-22.

