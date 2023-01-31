From asset monetisation to new Vande Bharat trains, key focus areas for Indian Railways in Union Budget 20232 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 06:28 AM IST
- Indian Railways may also take a lead in adopting hydrogen power trains in line by putting in place the necessary regulations and standards for transporting green hydrogen and its derivatives
In the Union Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam focused on the Gati Shakti National Master Plan and it is likely that the same would continue to be a priority of the Government in this year’s budget. With India having taken over the G20 presidency recently, one could expect the Finance Minister to focus on measures towards India’s transition to green energy, particularly in relation to green hydrogen and EVs. As always, the Government would continue to emphasize on capital expenditure for roads and railways. The need of the hour would be to boost PPPs in the sector and also improve accessibility to long-term debt for projects.
