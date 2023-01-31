While there is significant capital expenditure being planned for the Railways, which is likely to generate more employment opportunities, the Railways should come out with a clear policy on how to reduce its carbon footprint. The expansion of capacity whether on account of freight or passenger should be planned in a manner that allows Railways to procure more Renewable Energy so as to reduce its dependence on locomotion based on Fossil Fuels. Since Railways is a deemed Distribution Licensee which procures power primarily for its own requirement, it has a greater ability to absorb Renewable Energy and as such a separate dispensation for the same should be planned, according to Sanjay Sen, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}