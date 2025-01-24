From Fragile Five to First Five: India's journey of fiscal consolidation

India’s efforts in reducing its fiscal deficit brought it down from a high of 9.2% of GDP in FY 2020-21 to 5.6% in FY 2023-24. For the current fiscal year, the government aims to lower it further to 4.9% of GDP—a remarkable achievement, especially considering this is an election year. The government is expected to remain cautious about spending given and bring it down further to 4.5% of GDP by the next fiscal year, as it would like to signal confidence that it has its expenses under control, especially when capital flows have been volatile due to policy changes in the two largest economies.