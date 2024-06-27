Budget
FY25 budget likely to see moderate increase in allocation for road construction
Subhash Narayan 6 min read 27 Jun 2024, 01:35 PM IST
Summary
- The government is expected to keep its focus on rapid infrastructure growth in the next financial year, with plans to increase the allocations for ministry of road transport and highways in the upcoming budget, even as the government expects an increase in private capex in the sector.
The Indian government is looking to continue to keep its focus on rapid infrastructure development in the current financial year, as it mulls over plans to roll out another increase in capital expenditure allocations for the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) in the upcoming full budget for FY25.
