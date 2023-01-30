Gov should consider lower income tax slab: ASSOCHAM Secy General on Budget 20232 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 06:06 PM IST
Ahead of the Budget 2023, ASSOCHAM's Secretary General, Deepak Sood, said the government should reconsider the current income tax slab for a lower slab. This will help people to save more
Keeping in mind the woes of middle-class income taxpayers, ASSOCHAM Secretary General, Deepak Sood, said the income tax structure should be reconsidered for a lower income tax slab in Budget 2023.
