Government spending and the challenge of fiscal consolidation in FY25
For 2024-25, the key challenge is ramping up disinvestment and asset monetization programs to fund critical spends without compromising the deficit. Additionally, completing flagship welfare schemes and increasing investment spending are priorities.
Interim budgets tend to be tame affairs confined to making tax and expenditure provisions only until a new government is in place and ready with its own budget. The finance minister has recently put paid to expectations that the February interim budget would somehow deviate from this protocol. Thus, instead of dwelling on the budget itself, it might be worthwhile to assess how the fiscal books have fared in 2023-24 and how 2024-25 is likely to pan out.