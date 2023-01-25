Government support for technology integration in the textile industry a key expectation from Union Budget 20233 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 02:36 PM IST
- While technology integration is a big piece of the puzzle, simultaneously prioritising infrastructure development, particularly for the unorganised sector that makes up India's natural fibre ecosystem are amongst other crucial expectations
The textile sector in India is one of the oldest industries in the economy and extremely varied, with hand-spun and hand-woven textiles present on one side, while the capital-intensive sophisticated mills sector is on another. The fundamental strength of this industry lies in its strong production base of a wide range of fibre/yarns from natural fibres to synthetic/man-made fibres.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×