Govt  may  axe  coal  cess for  clean  power  plants

India, the world’s third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, is among the few countries in the world to have introduced a carbon tax. The government created the National Clean Energy Fund (NCEF) with contributions from the clean energy cess imposed on coal mined in India or imported. The cess, which came into effect in July 2010, was initially ₹50 per tonne in 2010 and reached ₹400 in 2016. However, with the goods and services tax (GST) coming into effect in July 2017, the clean energy cess was subsumed by the GST compensation cess.