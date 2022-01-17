Govt's fiscal position and what to expect from Budget 2022

The government can continue on higher infra spending; even the National Infrastructure Pipeline of 7,000 projects had envisaged higher spending in the first few years between 2020-25. Important in that would be that the states - which are to contribute 25% of Rs. 111 lakh crores - must also enhance their allocations. For that, the states may be given special financing window, such as interest-free, long-term loan, additional borrowing tied to capex, etc. Also, it would be useful to involve the private sector to augment resources and bring better technology and managerial skills. To enthuse them, government can consider bringing group taxation. This will allow infra promoters to be more viable and would thereby have more ability to undertake risky or not-so-viable projects. This change in tax laws can, however, be built with some anti-abuse provisions as has been done in Malaysia, Australia, and other countries.