Govt’s focus may stay on electronics, R&D, digital ecosystems
Major new announcements are unlikely in this interim budget, but the government may provide updates on last year's initiatives and announce incentives for semiconductor production.
New Delhi: The Centre is expected to continue its focus on strengthening electronics, research and development, and digital ecosystems in the budget in a bid to provide additional boosters to its initiatives around semiconductors, electric vehicles, global capability centres, DeepTech startups, and artificial intelligence (AI).