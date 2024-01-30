Govt’s focus may stay on electronics, R&D, digital ecosystems

New Delhi: The Centre is expected to continue its focus on strengthening electronics, research and development, and digital ecosystems in the budget in a bid to provide additional boosters to its initiatives around semiconductors, electric vehicles, global capability centres, DeepTech startups, and artificial intelligence (AI).

This being an interim budget, however, major new announcements are unlikely, other than a fresh allocation for AI skilling and cybersecurity (through Cert-IN).

The government may, however, announce some more incentives for semiconductor production-linked incentives (PLIs), besides providing updates on the progress made on the initiatives it announced last year.

In last year’s budget, the government spoke about setting up 100 labs in engineering institutes for developing 5G apps and services; launching three centres of excellence (CoE) for AI at top educational institutions to develop cutting edge solutions; setting up an accelerator fund for agri-startups to increase digital infrastructure in rural areas and boost startups in this space; and creating a DigiLocker digital document storage capability for storage of documents

It also spoke of plans to launch a National Data Governance Policy (NDGP)—a framework to provide academia and startups with anonymized data through the National Data Management Office (NDMO).

That said, both the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) rules and NDGP are components of the Digital India Act which, again, is unlikely to be ready before the general elections this year.

Meanwhile, consulting firm Deloitte hopes the government will announce some public-private partnerships during this interim budget to facilitate increased adoption of tech-driven modern agricultural practices such as crop mapping, precision farming, drones, AI, geographical mapping and real-time updating of cold storage capacity

The idea would be to help farmers make informed decisions by harnessing technology. In its November 2023 budget expectation note, Deloitte also recommended PLI schemes for space tech startups to help boost local manufacturing and encourage capability building within the country.

Further, given that GCCs have the potential to move up to 1,900 centres in India, employing 2 million people with a revenue of $60 billion- ₹80 billion by 2025, Deloitte hopes this year’s interim Union budget will provide more support in infrastructure development, increased investment in skill development, consistent taxation policies, an ecosystem fostering innovation, and measures towards expansion of export incentives (such as section 10AA of the IT Act, now defunct) to contribute to the growth and success of GCCs in India.

Last, but not the least, Deloitte recommends that the government should clarify the meaning of the term “Online Game" in this interim budget, failing which sectors offering and running marketing and promotional schemes or contests online, “might get severely affected with the burden of discharging withholding tax obligation (under Section 194BA, which mandates tax deduction at source on net winnings )".

