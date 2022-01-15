GST on helmets equivalent to compromising road safety. Here's why?

Every day approximately 13 people lose their lives in road accidents. Many of these deaths happen because of no or poor quality of helmets. So for the good of our country, lower GST rates shall be levied on helmets as they are meant for safety and we have seen many incidents where a helmet saved a family from being orphaned. Helmets are life saving device just like medicines. Therefore, just the way there is no GST on medicines so shall helmets be exempted.