Healthcare faces significant challenges in infrastructure
SummaryThe 2024-25 Union budget raised healthcare funding to ₹90,958 crore, a 2% increase
Mumbai: The healthcare industry has recommended several reforms to reduce costs of key medicines, enhance accessibility, as well as promote innovation. The industry is expecting a reduction in cancer care costs – in customs duties and GST (to 5%) on oncology radiation equipment, such as LINACs, to expand cancer treatment in underserved regions. Currently, radiotherapy machines and robotics equipment attract 37% customs duty, making them expensive. Lowering GST on health insurance premiums to 5% could improve insurance penetration, while Viability Gap Funding (VGF) and low-interest capital investments are needed to add 2.5-3 million hospital beds.