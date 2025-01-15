Healthcare faces significant challenges in infrastructure

Government Health Expenditure (GHE) as a share of GDP rose from 1.13% in 2014-15 to 1.84% in 2021-22. In terms of share in the General Government Expenditure (GGE), it has increased from 3.94% in 2014-15 to 6.12% in 2021-22, according to the National Health Account (NHA) estimates for 2020-21 and 2021-22. While government spending on health increased by 16.6% between 2019-20 and 2020-21, there was a sharp rise between 2020-21 and 2021-22, with a 37% increase, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.