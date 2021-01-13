Here's what an individual tax payer wants from Budget 2021

The tax laws allow you benefit of interest on money borrowed for purchase, construction, repairs renovation of any house property. However the amount of such claim is restricted to ₹2 lakh in aggregate case of upto total of two self occupied houses. In respect of a let out property there is no such restriction and full interest is allowable as deduction though there is restriction on set off of the loss under the head “Income from house property" against other sources of income to the extent of ₹2 lakh in current year. The balance unabsorbed loss is allowed to be carried forward for set off against losses under the head house property in subsequent 8 years. Rationally tax benefits for full interest should be made available to the genuine home buyers who need the house for their own residence and not for the people who use the same as investment and do tax arbitrage.