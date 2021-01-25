The liquidity situation in the NBFC sector particularly amongst the ones who were actively lending to real estate has been poor in the aftermath of IL&FS crisis and many have scaled down operations. In such a backdrop, the stressed asset fund to revive stuck residential projects has been progressing well with several sponsored projects seeing light at the end of the day after years of construction delay. The fund setup by the government has a well-developed mechanism to prevent misuse and ensure timely completion of projects with proper supervision. The government should consider increasing the size of the fund. With the increased financial support, the fund can also be encouraged to lend to wider bouquet of projects till the NBFC sector gets back on its feet.

