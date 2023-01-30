How Union Budget 2023 may impact your household budget?4 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 04:50 PM IST
- On February 1 (Wednesday) at 11 a.m., Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the Union Budget 2023.
On February 1 (Wednesday) at 11 a.m., Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the Union Budget 2023. Since the global economy is struggling under recessionary pressures, all sectors, but especially individual taxpayers, have high expectations for the Budget 2023. Preeti Sharma, Partner/Global Employer Services, Tax & Regulatory Services - BDO India, said the Union Budget details the projected income and expenditure of the Government for a particular year. Any policy changes that may have an impact on the Government’s revenue or expenditure directly/ indirectly have an impact on a common-man’s household budget. Let’s understand how:
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×