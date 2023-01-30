How Union Budget 2023 may impact your household budget?

3. Allocation towards subsidies

Prices for cooking gas, electricity and fuel have been on the rise, majorly because of the rising costs worldwide but also owing to reduced subsidies by the Government on these products. Along with these, there are many other goods that are provided by the Government at subsidised rates. Any increase in the subsidies by the Government towards such goods may reduce the net cost for such goods in the hands of the household, leading to savings. The reverse also holds true.