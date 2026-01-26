Income Tax 2026 Expectations LIVE: Will FM Sitharaman give another boost to taxpayers in Budget 2026?

Budget 2026 Expectations on Income Tax LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2026 on 1 February at the Parliament. Ahead of the India Budget, taxpayers are excited to see an income tax cut like last year.
In Budget 2025, FM Sitharaman gave a boost to taxpayers by overhauling the new tax regime to reduce income tax outgo, benefitting the middle class specifically.
Here is all you need to know about the India Budget 2026.
Budget Expectations for Salaried Employees
Salaried employees are expecting a higher limit on the standard deduction, which currently stands at ₹75,000 for the new tax regime. It was earlier increased to ₹75,000 from ₹50,000.
Taxpayers are also expecting relief in TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) rationalisation.
Income Tax Slab Rates for FY 2025-26
Here are the income tax slabs for the old tax regime —
Under new tax regime
Old vs New Tax Regime
The main difference between the old tax regime and the new tax regime is the tax slabs. While old tax regime has fewer slabs, the new tax regime separates income into more categories, thus reducing the tax burden for many.
However, the old tax regime is beneficial in terms of the deductions it offers. Under old tax regime, taxpayers can claim various deductions. Under new tax regime, there are only a few deductions that can be claimed, for example the NPS investment.
Key Income Tax Changes in Budget 2025
In last year's Budget 2025, FM Sitharaman gave a mega boost to Indian taxpayers by cutting income tax on earnings up to ₹12 lakh, benefitting millions of middle class taxpayers. For the salaried class, the non-taxable income under the new tax regime increased to ₹12.75 lakh after standard deduction. She also announced the New Income Tax Act, 2025, which will come into effect from 1 April.
What to expect in 2026 budget?
According to experts, the government is unlikely to make any new changes to income tax slabs. However, expectations are high on the TDS and standard deductions front.
Additionally, there are other Budget expectations from other sectors.
How can you calculate Income Tax for FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27)?
You will have to enter your income details, including your salary and other sources of income. Choose your tax regime and then place yourself in a tax slab to know your income tax. Alternatively, you can use the Livemint income tax calculator
In a surprising move, Sitharaman announced that income up to ₹12 lakh will be exempt from tax. For salaried individuals, the effective tax exemption threshold increased to ₹12.75 lakh after including the ₹75,000 standard deduction. Consequently, incomes up to ₹12.75 lakh are now tax-free.
“Ahead of the Union Budget, investors are watching closely for measures that could improve post-tax returns from fixed deposits, such as a higher income-tax exemption limit or an increase in the TDS threshold on interest income. There is also renewed excitement around a possible enhancement in the DICGC insurance cover applicable on fixed deposits, which currently stands at ₹5 lakh per depositor and was last revised in 2020—a topic that has featured prominently in past budget discussions," says Saurabh Jain, Co-founder & CEO, Stable Money.
For individuals, who last year got a big relief in terms of Income Tax exemption limit hike to ₹12 lakh and later GST rate cuts, are still hoping for some relief in standard deduction.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth consecutive Budget on February 1 in the Lok Sabha amid expectations of overhaul of Customs duty regime, much on the lines of GST structure rationalisation, and more reform measures to boost economy in the wake of hightened geo-political uncertainty.
