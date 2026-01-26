Subscribe

Income Tax 2026 Expectations LIVE: Will FM Sitharaman give another boost to taxpayers in Budget 2026?

Budget 2026 Expectations on Income Tax LIVE: In Budget 2025, FM Sitharaman gave a boost to taxpayers by overhauling the new tax regime to reduce income tax outgo, benefitting the middle class specifically. Will she do the same in Budget 2026?

Swastika Das Sharma, Riya R Alex
Updated26 Jan 2026, 02:40:19 PM IST
Advertisement
Budget 2026 Expectations on Income Tax LIVE: What to expect?
Budget 2026 Expectations on Income Tax LIVE: What to expect?(REUTERS)

Budget 2026 Expectations on Income Tax LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2026 on 1 February at the Parliament. Ahead of the India Budget, taxpayers are excited to see an income tax cut like last year.

In Budget 2025, FM Sitharaman gave a boost to taxpayers by overhauling the new tax regime to reduce income tax outgo, benefitting the middle class specifically.

Here is all you need to know about the India Budget 2026.

Budget Expectations for Salaried Employees

Salaried employees are expecting a higher limit on the standard deduction, which currently stands at 75,000 for the new tax regime. It was earlier increased to 75,000 from 50,000.

Taxpayers are also expecting relief in TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) rationalisation.

Income Tax Slab Rates for FY 2025-26

Here are the income tax slabs for the old tax regime —

  • Income up to 2,50,000 – Nil
  • 2,50,001 to 5,00,000 – 5%
  • 5,00,001 to 10,00,000 – 20%
  • Income above 10,00,000 – 30%

Under new tax regime

  • Income up to 3,00,000 – Nil
  • 3,00,001 to 6,00,000 – 5%
  • 6,00,001 to 9,00,000 – 10%
  • 9,00,001 to 12,00,000 – 15%
  • 12,00,001 to 15,00,000 – 20%
  • Income above 15,00,000 – 30%

Old vs New Tax Regime

The main difference between the old tax regime and the new tax regime is the tax slabs. While old tax regime has fewer slabs, the new tax regime separates income into more categories, thus reducing the tax burden for many.

However, the old tax regime is beneficial in terms of the deductions it offers. Under old tax regime, taxpayers can claim various deductions. Under new tax regime, there are only a few deductions that can be claimed, for example the NPS investment.

Key Income Tax Changes in Budget 2025

In last year's Budget 2025, FM Sitharaman gave a mega boost to Indian taxpayers by cutting income tax on earnings up to 12 lakh, benefitting millions of middle class taxpayers. For the salaried class, the non-taxable income under the new tax regime increased to 12.75 lakh after standard deduction. She also announced the New Income Tax Act, 2025, which will come into effect from 1 April.

What to expect in 2026 budget?

According to experts, the government is unlikely to make any new changes to income tax slabs. However, expectations are high on the TDS and standard deductions front.

Additionally, there are other Budget expectations from other sectors.

How can you calculate Income Tax for FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27)?

You will have to enter your income details, including your salary and other sources of income. Choose your tax regime and then place yourself in a tax slab to know your income tax. Alternatively, you can use the Livemint income tax calculator

Follow along for Union Budget Income Tax Expectations LIVE Updates 2026 here.

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
26 Jan 2026, 02:40:19 PM IST

Budget 2026 income tax expectations: FM's last year income tax surprise

In a surprising move, Sitharaman announced that income up to 12 lakh will be exempt from tax. For salaried individuals, the effective tax exemption threshold increased to 12.75 lakh after including the 75,000 standard deduction. Consequently, incomes up to 12.75 lakh are now tax-free.

26 Jan 2026, 02:08:32 PM IST

Budget 2026 income tax expectations: Improve post tax returns for fixed deposits

“Ahead of the Union Budget, investors are watching closely for measures that could improve post-tax returns from fixed deposits, such as a higher income-tax exemption limit or an increase in the TDS threshold on interest income. There is also renewed excitement around a possible enhancement in the DICGC insurance cover applicable on fixed deposits, which currently stands at 5 lakh per depositor and was last revised in 2020—a topic that has featured prominently in past budget discussions," says Saurabh Jain, Co-founder & CEO, Stable Money.

Advertisement
26 Jan 2026, 02:07:09 PM IST

Budget 2026 income tax expectations: Hopes of standard deduction relief

For individuals, who last year got a big relief in terms of Income Tax exemption limit hike to 12 lakh and later GST rate cuts, are still hoping for some relief in standard deduction.

26 Jan 2026, 02:07:09 PM IST

Budget 2026 income tax expectations: FM to present Budget amid tax expectations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth consecutive Budget on February 1 in the Lok Sabha amid expectations of overhaul of Customs duty regime, much on the lines of GST structure rationalisation, and more reform measures to boost economy in the wake of hightened geo-political uncertainty.

BudgetUnion BudgetIncome-tax
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsBudgetBudget ExpectationsIncome Tax 2026 Expectations LIVE: Will FM Sitharaman give another boost to taxpayers in Budget 2026?
Read Next Story