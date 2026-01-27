Live Updates

Income Tax 2026 Expectations LIVE: Will salaried middle class get further tax relief from FM Sitharaman in Budget 2026?

Budget 2026 Expectations on Income Tax LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget on 1 February, Sunday. Does she have anything in her purse for the middle class? What to expect on income tax? Follow for LIVE updates

Swastika Das Sharma
Published27 Jan 2026, 09:14:51 AM IST
Income Tax 2026 Expectations LIVE: More relief for taxpayers?
Income Tax 2026 Expectations LIVE: More relief for taxpayers?

Budget 2026 Expectations on Income Tax LIVE: Budget 2025 gave a mega boost to Indian taxpayers in terms of income tax, and when Finance Minister will table the Union Budget 2026 on 1 February taxpayers will expect more benefits to reduce their income tax outgo.

Income Tax remains a key talking point in every Budget, and India Budget 2026 is no exception. Taxpayers, especially the salaried middle class, expect the Budget to bring in benefits.

However, this time, FM Sitharaman may not make drastic changes in terms of income tax rules. Here is what to expect from Budget 2026.

Budget Expectations for Salaried Employees

Salaried employees are demanding a higher limit on the standard deduction from Nirmala Sitharaman at Budget 2026. The standard deduction currently stands at 75,000 for the new tax regime. It was earlier increased to 75,000 from 50,000.

Taxpayers are also expecting relief in TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) rationalisation.

Read More: Will FM Nirmala Sitharaman fulfill everyone's wishes on 1 February?

Income Tax Slab Rates for FY 2025-26

Here are the income tax slabs for the old tax regime —

  • Income up to 2,50,000 – Nil
  • 2,50,001 to 5,00,000 – 5%
  • 5,00,001 to 10,00,000 – 20%
  • Income above 10,00,000 – 30%

Under new tax regime

  • Income up to 3,00,000 – Nil
  • 3,00,001 to 6,00,000 – 5%
  • 6,00,001 to 9,00,000 – 10%
  • 9,00,001 to 12,00,000 – 15%
  • 12,00,001 to 15,00,000 – 20%
  • Income above 15,00,000 – 30%

Old vs New Tax Regime

The main difference between the old tax regime and the new tax regime is the tax slabs. While old tax regime has fewer slabs, the new tax regime separates income into more categories, thus reducing the tax burden for many.

However, the old tax regime is beneficial in terms of the deductions it offers. Under old tax regime, taxpayers can claim various deductions. Under new tax regime, there are only a few deductions that can be claimed, for example the NPS investment.

Key Income Tax Changes in Budget 2025

In last year's Budget 2025, FM Sitharaman gave a mega boost to Indian taxpayers by cutting income tax on earnings up to 12 lakh, benefitting millions of middle class taxpayers. For the salaried class, the non-taxable income under the new tax regime increased to 12.75 lakh after standard deduction. She also announced the New Income Tax Act, 2025, which will come into effect from 1 April.

What to expect in 2026 budget?

According to experts, the government is unlikely to make any new changes to income tax slabs. However, expectations are high on the TDS and standard deductions front.

Additionally, there are other Budget expectations from other sectors.

How can you calculate Income Tax for FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27)?

You will have to enter your income details, including your salary and other sources of income. Choose your tax regime and then place yourself in a tax slab to know your income tax. Alternatively, you can use the Livemint income tax calculator

Follow along for Union Budget Income Tax Expectations LIVE Updates 2026 here.

Follow updates here:
27 Jan 2026, 09:14:53 AM IST

Budget 2026 income tax expectations LIVE: What to expect?

Income Tax remains a key talking point in every Budget, and India Budget 2026 is no exception. Taxpayers, especially the salaried middle class, expect the Budget to bring in benefits. However, given last time's mega boos, the government is unlikely to change anything this time.

27 Jan 2026, 09:14:53 AM IST

Budget 2026 income tax expectations

Good morning and welcome to Livemint's extensive coverage of Union Budget 2026. With less than 7 days left for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech on 1 February, we bring you the latest news and updates ahead of India's eagerly awaited finance event.

Union BudgetBudgetIncome-tax
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsBudgetBudget ExpectationsIncome Tax 2026 Expectations LIVE: Will salaried middle class get further tax relief from FM Sitharaman in Budget 2026?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.