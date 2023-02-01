Income tax cuts, factory perks: What to watch for in Budget 2023

Tax Tweaks

Sitharaman’s recent comments on knowing the “pressures of the middle class" have added to speculation she would put some money in the pockets of taxpayers. But there are no free lunches. “Any tinkering with rates at the lower income brackets will be compensated by increasing the cess/surcharge for the upper income brackets," Yes Bank economists led by Indranil Pan said, projecting a 15% rise in tax receipts next year.