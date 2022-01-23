Income tax deductions and benefits that the salaried expect from Budget 2022

“Except for the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, which is specifically for a girl child, there is currently no express deduction or exemption for such funds. Because the deduction is combined within the section 80C limit of ₹1.5 lakh per year, the tax benefits are likewise minimal. A separate deduction of at least ₹1.5 lakh for education funds would be a welcome gesture in this direction. Alternatively, the deduction for education expenses (including tuition expenses) can be carved out of the section 80C deduction and a separate deduction may be considered. In short, such an increase in standard deductions and additional deductions for education costs will bring more savings for future purposes while providing incentives for individuals through tax savings," says Lokesh Acharya, Director & Co-Founder, Fincorpit Consulting Private limited

