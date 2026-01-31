Subscribe

Budget 2026 Income Tax Expectations LIVE: Will FM Sitharaman grant more tax cuts this year? What to expect tomorrow?

Budget 2026 Expectations on Income Tax LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2026 tomorrow, 1 February. Ahead of Budget 2026, middle class and salaried taxpayers are seeking further income tax cuts and benefits. Here are LIVE updates on Budget 2026 income tax expectations.

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated31 Jan 2026, 07:22:57 AM IST
Budget 2026 Expectations on Income Tax LIVE: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 2026-27 budget on February 1. (FILE PHOTO)
Budget 2026 Expectations on Income Tax LIVE: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 2026-27 budget on February 1. (FILE PHOTO)

Budget 2026 Expectations on Income Tax LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to deliver her ninth consecutive Union Budget tomorrow, with every person and industry of India looking up to her to get benefits. After a major relief to taxpayers last year, the middle class and salaried are expecting more income tax cuts in India Budget 2026.

In the Union Budget 2025, FM Sitharaman gave a mega boost to Indian taxpayers by cutting income tax on earnings up to 12 lakh per year, which went up to 12.75 lakh for salaried taxpayers after a standard deduction of 75,000.

Income tax has for decades been a key talking point of Budget, where the middle class and salaried people expect benefits to reduce their tax.

With just one day remaining till India Budget 2026 on 1 February, Sunday, here is what experts and taxpayers are expecting.

Budget Expectations for Salaried Employees

Salaried taxpayers are looking for an increase in their standard deduction in Union Budget 2026. Currently, the standard deduction stands at 75,000 in the new tax regime. Expectations are that this will be increased to 1 lakh, to make income up to 13 lakh income tax-free.

Taxpayers are also expecting relief in TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) rationalisation.

Income Tax Slab Rates for FY 2025-26

Here are the income tax slabs for the old tax regime —

Income up to 2,50,000 – Nil

2,50,001 to 5,00,000 – 5%

5,00,001 to 10,00,000 – 20%

Income above 10,00,000 – 30%

Under new tax regime

Income up to 3,00,000 – Nil

3,00,001 to 6,00,000 – 5%

6,00,001 to 9,00,000 – 10%

9,00,001 to 12,00,000 – 15%

12,00,001 to 15,00,000 – 20%

Income above 15,00,000 – 30%

Old vs New Tax Regime

The key difference between the old tax regime and the new tax regime is the change in tax slabs. While the old tax regime has fewer slabs, the new tax regime separates income into more slabs, thus reducing the tax burden for several people.

However, the old tax regime is beneficial in terms of the deductions it offers. Under old tax regime, taxpayers can claim various deductions. Under new tax regime, there are only a few deductions that can be claimed, for example the NPS investment.

Key Income Tax Changes in Budget 2025

In last year's Budget 2025, FM Sitharaman gave a major relief to Indian taxpayers by cutting income tax on earnings up to 12 lakh, benefitting millions of middle class taxpayers as the amount became tax-free. For the salaried people, the non-taxable income under the new tax regime increased to 12.75 lakh after standard deduction. The finance minister also announced the New Income Tax Act, 2025, which will come into effect from 1 April.

What to expect in 2026 Budget?

According to experts, the government is unlikely to make any new changes to income tax slabs in Union Budget 2026. However, expectations are high on the TDS and standard deductions front.

Additionally, there are other Budget expectations from other sectors.

How can you calculate Income Tax for FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27)?

You can use the Livemint income tax calculator to calculate Income Tax for FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27).

Follow along for Union Budget Income Tax Expectations LIVE Updates 2026 here.

31 Jan 2026, 07:22:52 AM IST

Budget 2026 income tax expectations LIVE: What experts expect

“Rationalising tax slabs, increasing the basic exemption limit, and providing limited, well-designed deductions within the new regime would help improve disposable incomes while preserving ease of compliance. Aligning tax thresholds with inflation and evolving income patterns can also encourage wider adoption,” Yashraj Bhardwaj, co-founder and COO at Petonic AI said.

31 Jan 2026, 07:11:53 AM IST

Budget 2026 income tax expectations LIVE: What income tax benefits did FM announce last year?

In a surprising move, Sitharaman announced that income up to 12 lakh will be exempt from tax, providing a boost for the middle class. For salaried individuals, the effective tax exemption threshold increased to 12.75 lakh after factoring in the 75,000 standard deduction. Consequently, incomes up to 12.75 lakh are now tax-free.

31 Jan 2026, 07:09:48 AM IST

Budget 2026 income tax expectations LIVE: When will Budget 2026 be presented?

FM Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget 2026 at 11 am on 1 February, Sunday.

31 Jan 2026, 07:09:48 AM IST

Budget 2026 income tax expectations LIVE

Hello and welcome to Livemint's extensive coverage of Budget 2026 income tax expectations. Follow along to get live updates on what FM Nirmala Sitharaman may have in store for taxpayers in Budget 2026.

