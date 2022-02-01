Income tax rebate to PPF, top 5 budget 2022 announcements expected

3] Change in income tax slab: Two years ago in Union Budget 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman had introduced dual tax regime where she introduced a new tax regime giving standard deduction to taxpayers from ₹2.50 lakh to ₹5.0 lakh annual income, which led to no income tax on up to ₹5.0 lakh annual income. However, to avail this new tax regime, the taxpayer had to lose all tax claim benefits like Section 80C, Section 80CCD, home loan interest repayment, home loan principal repayment, child school fee, etc. This year, taxpayers are expecting from the Narendra Modi government to roll out single tax regime that will comprise income tax slabs of existing new tax regime along with tax benefit claims of the old regime.