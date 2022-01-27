"The general expectation of a common man is to pay less taxes, which is a fair expectation. With STT being an indirect tax in itself, it was introduced in 2004 by the then Finance Minister Chidambaram to prevent the unreporting of capital gains transaction. Since, now all the DEMAT accounts are tagged with PAN of the person, the purpose of STT has outlived its useful life and should be abolished," as per Saurav Sood.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}