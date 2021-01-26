Income tax: Standard deduction limit may be increased in Budget 2021

"In 2020, the government has taken a lot of measures to revive the economy, the taxpayers are now waiting eagerly for a pleasant surprise at the end of the year with this budget in the form of some substantial rebate. This ‘rabbit in the hat’ moment by the government for the taxpayers can be in the form of decreasing the rate of income tax or increasing the threshold and by increasing the standard deductions as allowed under the Income Tax Act," said Aditya Chopra, Managing Partner, Victoriam Legalis.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}