India budget to support growth and shun populism, economist says1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 04:19 PM IST
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to prioritize macroeconomic stability by sticking to fiscal consolidation path in his final full-year budget before national polls in 2024
India’s federal budget due Feb. 1 will focus on supporting growth and balancing fiscal pressures, instead of resorting to populism before elections, according to economist NR Bhanumurthy.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×