India Inc seeks tweaks in Centre’s PLI scheme

India Inc.’s latest ask from the government is for tweaks in the brand-new production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. In some cases, the demand is for a level-playing field for local manufacturers and, in others, for more incentives to companies that do value addition in India.

While the Union cabinet approved the PLI scheme in 10 new sectors in November, the fine print is clearly work in progress with different implementing ministries still holding consultations with industry bodies. The $26-billion scheme is fast becoming the fulcrum of India’s manufacturing policy, with a triple objective—attracting foreign investment, helping local manufacturers achieve scale, and making Indian exports competitive.

Telecom and networking products is a priority sector under the scheme with an allocation of ₹12,195 crore over five years. Telecom players are now lobbying the government to offer incentives to local value addition more than just assembly operations. In the current form, it is not clear if the incentives in telecom will be linked to value addition.

“If someone is doing higher domestic value addition, they should get more incentive than someone doing low value addition. This would be relevant for all knowledge-driven industries, besides telecom," said Sanjay Nayak, CEO and MD of Tejas Networks Ltd, a networking products company.

Nayak added that he would also like a simpler incentive disbursement process. With PLI, the government has moved away from subsidizing capital expenditure to making incentives more performance-linked—in other words, a company has to produce more to earn the incentives that average around 5% of incremental sales of manufactured goods a year.

“Whenever you have to take money from the government, as a reimbursement, it is always a bit challenging versus whenever a concession is given, like not paying a tax. The disbursement process has to be made simpler and automated," he said.

Sunil Vachani, executive chairman of contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, said the scheme in its present form tilts the scales more toward new companies entering India compared to incumbents. He would like a more level playing field. Since the incentives are based on incremental sales, a new entrant starts on a base of zero.

“The base turnover for a company already operating in India could be its sales in 2019-20. My suggestion is that the base for the new company shouldn’t be zero. Starting from zero and getting incremental sales is an advantage versus a company that is already established, let’s say with a turnover of ₹10,000 crore," Vachani said.

For LED lighting, one of the priority product categories, Indian companies have suggested a minimum turnover threshold of ₹200-250 crore before incentives start kicking in.

