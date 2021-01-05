India should aim to sharpen the teeth-to-tail ratio of its forces

The MoD, on its part, would be hoping that its long-standing demand for an adequate and non-lapsable fund for India’s defence forces would finally be heeded, albeit through the 15th Finance Commission, which recently submitted its final report to the government. Inadequate funds for defence and internal security have been a cause for concern, leading the Modi government to task the Commission to propose specific measures to ensure adequate, secure and non-lapsable funds for the purpose. In addition, the Commission was also asked to examine the feasibility of setting up a separate mechanism to fund the country’s security. It would be worthwhile to see what specific measures the Commission has recommended for the mobilization of additional resources for exclusive use by Indian security forces. A non-lapsable fund for defence, if provided, would offer a safety cushion for undertaking capital expenditure on procurement without the fear of unused funds being surrendered at the end of each fiscal year.