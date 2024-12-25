As Indian Railways (IR) continues its mission to enhance passenger services, the Union Budget 2025-26 is expected to prioritize technological advancements in rolling stock. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget in the Lok Sabha on February 1, 2025, emphasising modernizing railway infrastructure to meet growing passenger demands. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the upcoming budget, Indian Railways is anticipated to take significant measures to boost the production capacity of passenger coaches across its production units in Chennai, Rae Bareli, and Kapurthala. In the financial year 2024-25, ₹54,113 crore was allocated for rolling stock, marking an increase of ₹156 crore compared to the actual expenditure during FY2023-24.

Ongoing Technological Advancements Indian Railways is actively implementing various technological upgrades to its passenger services. This includes the deployment of Vande Bharat Chair Car and Sleeper trains, Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, and Amrit Bharat Train services. Additionally, the operationalization of these advanced rolling stocks—equipped with GPS, Wi-Fi, bio-toilets, real-time information systems, and upgraded interiors—is aimed at enhancing passenger experience.

One major initiative by Indian Railways is replacing older ICF coaches with safer and more comfortable Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches. "Since April 2018, the national transporter has only produced LHB coaches," the report notes. However, challenges remain, as production targets for coaches during 2023-24 were not fully met, underscoring the need for capacity enhancements in the upcoming budget.

With rising demand for LHB coaches, which offer superior safety and comfort, the upcoming budget is likely to focus heavily on expanding and modernizing rolling stock to better serve passengers.

The acquisition of advanced locomotives, such as the WAG-12, exemplifies the railways' commitment to improving power output and operational efficiency. These advancements reflect Indian Railways' broader strategy to integrate modern technology into its fleet, ensuring reliability and comfort for travelers.