Budget
Incentives for affordable homes, industry status in realty sector's budget wish list
Summary
- The market for homes priced under ₹45 lakh has struggled post-pandemic, with demand and supply shrinking significantly
Bengaluru: Incentives to boost affordable housing and granting industry status to real estate are among key demands of the realty sector ahead of the Union Budget.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more