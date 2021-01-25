Given that government expenditure on public infrastructure slowed to a trickle in 2020, infrastructure companies expect the upcoming Budget 2021 for increased investment and ease of doing business in this space. At Mint's Road to Recovery webinar on Monday, panelists across the infrastructure spectrum said they want the government to increase allocation to public spending, lower input costs and speed up payments of outstanding dues to the private sector.

Over the last few months, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the government will continue to spend on building infrastructure to ensure a sustainable economic revival. Government spending on infrastructure not only provides contracts to private parties and generate jobs, but also has a lasting impact on the economy by raising productivity and efficiency. Sitharaman is scheduled to present her third budget on 1 February.

In an hour-long webinar, Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director, Dalmia Bharat Group, RN Singh, Principal Executive Director, Railway Board, VR Sharma, MD, Jindal Steel and Power, Saugata Bhattacharya, Executive Vice President, Business and Economic Research, Axis Bank, and Deep Gupta, Managing Director, Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, discussed their view on the what shape and form Budget 2021's infrastructure stimulus should take, execution of the National Infrastructure Pipeline and other crucial issues surrounding the infrastructure space.

“I think the case for investment in infrastructure has always been there," Dalmia said. "There has been political will, I've been hearing this for the last 10 years. But the question for me is that can we use the 2020s as the breakout decade for India. We always seem to be underperforming compared to our real potential. The question is, can we use an anti-China sentiment and India's rise as a superpower, to become the factory of the world, and to boost manufacturing. And I think in this, what I would like to see is more public-private projects. I think that's always there but let's understand what's the constraint to implementing these, you know, big announcements can always happen. The real issue is what are the constraints on the ground, we should see if we are competitive in terms of input costs, power logistics, labour etc."

Bhattacharya of Axis Bank hopes to see more schemes like the recently launched emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) for the infrastructure space. “We want to see more of such credit guarantee mechanisms for infrastructure, particularly because infrastructure, remember, a lot of corporate bonds will come in, a lot of bank funding needs to come in. So that needs to be backstopped and supported by the government which does not require outgoing payments. So we are looking to see more and more of these credit guarantee mechanisms that you already have some templates in the budget," he said.

“This government has been investing hugely into infrastructure be especially in logistics, be it highways, or inland waterways or rail," RN Singh of the Railway Board said . “But many problems out there need to be resolved. We have issues of land, especially with highways and railways, and other linear infrastructure. Land acquisition has become really difficult after the enactment of the 2013 Act There are many more formalities and compensation has gone up almost three-four times for the cost of land acquisition as well as the procedural model. Then dispute resolution is also one of the weak areas."

Jindal Steel’s Sharma believes the benefits for investments in greenfield and brownfield projects should be the same and this should be streamlined in the Budget. “Last but not the least, we need one electricity tariff across the country. In a country like ours, to have inclusive growth right from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Gandhidham to Guwahati, we need a single power cost," he said.

“I think there's a lot of capital available for reasonably good assets," Gupta of Macquarie said. “And that's something that you can look at the national infrastructure pipeline that the government wants to come out with. You've got assets which are currently owned by either the government or public sector undertakings be recycled out to the private sector. To me, capital is the last part of the equation to solve. The reality is that there are few good quality assets available."

