A liveable planet must remain on the agenda
SummaryWith a rising climate crisis causing health threats and economic losses in India, integrating public health into climate action is crucial.
“Time is what keeps everything from happening at once," noted author Ray Cummings. However, with landslides and floods hitting Kerala, Rajasthan facing scorching heat and water scarcity, urban flooding in Bengaluru, severe cold waves in Northern India, Himachal Pradesh’s prolonged monsoon season lifting its dengue case count, forest fires devastating Uttarakhand, and India experiencing its hottest October in 123 years in 2024, it feels as if the climate crisis is unfurling simultaneously across the country against a ticking clock.