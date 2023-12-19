Major announcements in the upcoming Budget unlikely; India on the cusp of huge growth, says Sandeep Raina of Nuvama
Sandeep Raina, Executive Vice President- Research at Nuvama Professional Clients Group believes there will be no significant changes in the upcoming Budget before the General Election. However, after the elections, the government may announce a pro-investment Budget. In an interview with Mint, Raina shared his views on markets and the Indian economy. Edited excerpts: