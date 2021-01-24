Markets may witness profit-taking after 50K peak; all eyes on Budget 2021

On the road ahead, V K Vijayakumar, Chief investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said markets are likely to turn highly volatile reacting to events and news. The Budget is likely to have a major impact on the market, depending on whether it is positive or negative from the market perspective. If the Budget is growth-oriented, reformist and investor-friendly, the market will respond positively. Other factors likely to impact markets are Q3 corporate results and the trend in FPI flows, he said.