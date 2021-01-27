Markets to watch out govt’s fiscal target, reforms in Budget 2021: Experts

With the Union Budget approaching, markets are building in hopes that the government will focus on growth path and introduce reforms to sustain the economic recovery post pandemic. According to experts, the government will have to strike a balance between growth and fiscal in the budget this year.

“The government may surprise positively on the fiscal side," Neelkanth Mishra, India strategist, Credit Suisse said. According to him, key things that the markets will be watching out in Budget 2021 are government’s projection on real and nominal gross GDP, granularity on fiscal deficit and its medium-term consolidation path.

He said that government’s path for debt-GDP in next five years and fiscal deficit targets are critical. “There are also expectations on reforms, divestment process, financial sectors and how government addresses the lack of financial capacities," Mishra said in Mint’s Budget series “What financial markets hope for in Budget 2021".

Other participants in the panel were Vetri Subramaniam, head of equity at UTI Mutual Fund, Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC and R Sivakumar, head of fixed income at Axis Mutual Fund.

“Most importantly, I will be watching out for the expenditure as a proportion to the GDP. To sustain the recovery post pandemic, the government should make some shifts, like for instance, move from goods to services demand in FY21. Government’s spending in this will play a big role," said Bhandari. Other shifts that the government should focus, inorder to sustain recovery are, shift from rural to urban India as lot of people who have lost jobs in urban India will be in need of supportive welfare schemes.

“Same goes with concentration of wealth at the top of the pyramid to better distribution. Lastly, government will play a big rolw in the shift from consumption to investment. These policy changes will ensure rebound in the economy will continue sustain," she added. She said in 2020, RBI was in the driving seat, now it's the government turn to steer the economy ahead.

Indian markets tanked sharply on Wednesday after hitting record highs with the benchmark indices losing nearly 5% in the last four sessions. Benchmark indices lost 2% on Wednesday even as the international Monetary Fund (IMF) projected an impressive 11.5% growth for India in 2021, the highest for any major economy globally.

However, Subramaniam feels that pullback in the markets may not be necessarily related to the Budget. “Mood swings of the markets in and around the Budget is literally related to the impact that it has on the wallet of investors. Nothing impacts them more than the taxes on dividend, tax on capital gains, change in STT, wealth tax. Those are the things that drives the short-term reaction of the markets," he said.

With the Indian economy set to contract in FY21 and fiscal deficit to rise due to covid induced pain the other big data that the markets will be watching out in the Budget is government’s borrowing.

“What matters for the fixed income markets is the size of government’s borrowing and fiscal balance. It is already priced in that we are far away from the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) target. The question is 'can the government really bring fiscal deficit lower or if the government brings a big bang growth Budget can the fiscal deficit be significantly higher'. That will really set the tone for economy in the year ahead," said Sivakumar.

