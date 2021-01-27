Markets to watch out govt’s fiscal target, reforms in Budget 2021: Experts

“Most importantly, I will be watching out for the expenditure as a proportion to the GDP. To sustain the recovery post pandemic, the government should make some shifts, like for instance, move from goods to services demand in FY21. Government’s spending in this will play a big role," said Bhandari. Other shifts that the government should focus, inorder to sustain recovery are, shift from rural to urban India as lot of people who have lost jobs in urban India will be in need of supportive welfare schemes.