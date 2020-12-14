Mint Budget 2021 panel: Experts pin hope on exports to revive manufacturing

NEW DELHI: The government could devise ways to revive domestic manufacturing, improve quality of imports and provide support towards infrastructure creation in the upcoming union budget, experts at the Mint Budget 2021 live panel discussion on Atmanirbhar Bharat said on Monday.

Ajit Ranade Chief Economist, Aditya Birla Group said that exports need to grow considerably, if the government plans to scale up manufacturing to reach up to 25% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the next five-eight years, from 17% now.

Manufacturing growth in India has been sluggish over the last few years. According a Mckinsey report, in the current fiscal, manufacturing generated 17.4% percent of India’s GDP, little more than the 15.3 percent it had contributed in 2000. Meanwhile, neighbouring countries such as Vietnam’s manufacturing sector more than doubled its share of GDP during the same period.

“We need to do whatever it takes to improve exports and that should be a high priority mission,"Ranade said, adding that need to look India’s currency policy.

“One across the board instrument that works well is to ensure that exchange rate has to be competitive. Our exchange rate has been overvalued. A 5% depreciation in exchange rate across the board is equivalent to tariff protection of 5%. We have ignored one important instrument of contributing competitiveness," he explained.

Samiran Chakraborty chief economist at Citibank India hopes to see higher allocation for all industry related ministries and more support towards infrastructure creation that not just restricted to key infrastructure departments of railways and highways.

Besides, the allocation towards the recently announced production-linked incentive scheme is crucial, he said. “Effective implementation will depend on granularity of scheme," Chakraborty said.

In October, the union cabinet had approved a proposal to offer as much as ₹1.45 trillion in incentives to persuade global companies in 10 sectors, including automobiles, drugs and textiles, to set up factories in India. The expansion of the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which is already in force for electronics production since April, to additional sectors will also help in job creation.

“Once we have embarked on this self-reliant India campaign 8-10 months back, we cannot change the philosophy so quick. (in the union budget Most of the announcements could be in line with what has been announcement in the past," he said, adding that he doesn’t see rolling back of the import tariffs levied by the government, while hoping there are no fresh levies.

